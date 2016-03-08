PSG insisting for Napoli's Allan despite crazy demand: the details

The interest is real. Paris Saint-Germain continues to press for Alla. The French club insists on having the Brazilian midfielder but it remains to be seen if a concrete offer will materialize, according to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio.



The player, for his part, would be tempted by an experience in the French capital but Napoli are asking for a lot of money for the player, around 120 million euros. PSG, instead, would be willing to offer 80 million plus bonuses.



The parties are distant but Allan remains tempted by the hypothesis. The Parisians are pressing for the Brazilian international and are also thinking about alternatives, with Zenit's Leandro Paredes being one of the names on the wishlist.