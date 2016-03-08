PSG interest in Milan’s Paqueta, asking for discount
07 January at 16:05French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan’s out-of-favour midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the January transfer window, as per SportMediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Brazil international is highly-rated in the football community but has been struggling to adjust to life in Milan ever since moving there in January 2019.
There have been reports of interest from PSG in Paqueta where sporting director Leonardo Araújo is a big fan of the player.
However, as per the latest report, the Paris-based club’s hierarchy have contacted their counterparts in Milan and have asked for a discount on the valuation of the 22-year-old.
It is believed that Milan-based club’s top-tier management is ready to let Paqueta leave in the January transfer window but are looking to generate funds in the region of €35 million from his departure.
The creative midfielder has represented his current club in 14 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score just a single goal.
