PSG interested in Barcelona’s defender
15 November at 09:55French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti.
The French club have been in the market to sign a defender in order to bolster their defensive unit and as per the latest development, they’ve identified Barca’s Umtiti as the perfect fit for the role.
The 26-year-old has been with the Catalan-based club since the summer of 2016 when he moved from French club Lyon for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.
