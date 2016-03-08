PSG interested in two midfielders from Serie A
03 December at 11:05French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing two midfielders from the Italian Serie A.
The Paris-based club have been in the market for quite some time to find the right candidates to reinforce in the middle of the park.
As per the latest development, PSG have identified Napoli’s veteran midfielder Allen and Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali as the perfect candidate to strengthen the midfield department in the near future.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments