PSG interested in two midfielders from Serie A

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing two midfielders from the Italian Serie A.The Paris-based club have been in the market for quite some time to find the right candidates to reinforce in the middle of the park. As per the latest development , PSG have identified Napoli’s veteran midfielder Allen and Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali as the perfect candidate to strengthen the midfield department in the near future.