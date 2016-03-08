PSG join Barcelona, Juve & Man United in race for Ajax starlet
15 October at 14:45Matthijs de Ligt is one of the brightest talents in Europe at the moment and is a player that should definitely be observed towards the future. Many top European clubs have noticed the potential of the Dutch defender and have already started talks to try and beat the competition in the race to secure his services.
As reported by The Sun, after Juventus, Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United, French giants PSG have also joined the race to sign the 19-year-old centre-back.
Despite his young age, De Ligt has already collected 76 appearances for Ajax in which he has netted 8 goals and assisted another 4. The phenomenon is also a Dutch international and has appeared in 10 matches for his country since making his debut in March 2017.
Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars made it clear recently that De Ligt's transfer in the January transfer market is out of question, but added that it is possible he will leave Holland next summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments