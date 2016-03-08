PSG keen on reintegrating Neymar in the first-team

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are now reportedly keen on bringing Neymar back into the first-team.



The Brazilian was the focus of many transfer stories this past summer as he was keen on leaving the club. But Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested as PSG's demand were sky high. In the end, he managed to stay at the club as no club managed to match PSG's valuation.



AS in Spain claim that PSG want to turn over the Neymar page now and they are over the saga that happened in the summer. The club has now decided to involve him in advertising and social media campaigns and the next step could well be a new contract.