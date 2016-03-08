PSG, Leonardo to raid Serie A for Tonali and Milinkovic-Savic

20 June at 18:00
Leonardo is ready to  begin his revolution at Paris Saint-Germain, and his first shopping destination looks set to be the one he knows the best, Serie A. Today’s copy of L’Equipe claims that the new PSG sporting director has identified two midfield targets to add some depth to an area of the squad which has been lacking for the French champions in recent years. The two names interesting him are said to be that of Sandro Tonali, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
PSG have already prepared an offer in excess of €30m for Tonali, the man that many compare to Pirlo. Brescia have confirmed PSG’s interest in the midfielder, who is currently representing Italy U21s at the European Championships. Leonardo believes that his offer will be enough to tempt Brescia into selling one of the stalwarts of their side, that helped them achieve promotion to Serie A last season.

Leonardo also wants to add some physicality to the PSG midfield, and Milinkovic-Savic is expected to be the man that they turn to. Leonardo has already targeted him during his time at Milan, and following Lotito’s recent comments, there is a belief that he would be available for around €70m
 

