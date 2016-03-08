PSG likely to enter race for Lazio’s Milinkovic Savic

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are likely to enter race to sign Lazio’s highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic.



The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England where Manchester United is extremely interested in signing the Serbia international.



However, his valuation of €100 million by Lazio is seemingly too much for United who are ready to offer in excess of €80 million.



With United failing to come up with a new offer, PSG reignited their interested in the player whose progress is being monitored for a long time.



There is no official bid on the table as the French club also believe Lazio’s valuation of the player as ‘excessive’ and are evaluating ways to complete the transfer in the ongoing transfer window.



For Lazio, it is important that they clear the air as they might have a problem in signing Milinkovic Savic’s replacement if the deal is not closed in the near future.



