PSG look for alternatives to Milan star Donnarumma

09 August at 15:45
Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma seems more likely to stay at Milan despite the interest from PSG, following rumours that the Parisian club have started to look elsewhere for a new goalkeeper. Donnarumma would have cost the French side an estimated €60m, however Milan will still be keen to keep the 20-year-old stopper, who has been their first-choice goalkeeper since the 2015/16 season, when the player was only 16 years old. Donnarumma draw criticism from the fans two seasons ago following his accused greed during his contract renewal, however he stuck with the side and continues to play at the highest level.

According to France Football, PSG are now looking at Anthony Lopes of Lyon as a possible alternative, after selling 29-year-old Kevin Trapp to Eintracht Frankfurt. With the transfer window closing in just under a month, Milan fans will be hoping that PSG will decide on either Lopes or another keeper instead of their star shot stopper.
 
Apollo Heyes

