PSG looking for 'De Jong revenge' against Barcelona with De Ligt signing
30 January at 11:20In Paris, the arrival of Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona still stings. Thus, PSG have now started their moves to convince his teammate Matthijs de Ligt to sign with the Parisian club. The intention of Nasser Al-Khelaifi is to take control of one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe, who is also a target for the same Barcelona.
In this way, he would kill two birds with one stone. Reinforce his backline with an exciting prospect and get revenge against Barcelona, who signed de Jong at the last moment, despite the Parisians thinking they had convinced the player.
"I feel relaxed, now it's de Ligt's turn," de Jong said after signing for Barcelona. The midfielder handed the ball - or the hot potato - to his friend Matthijs, wanted by the greats of Europe. Right now, in addition to Barcelona and PSG, Bayern, Juventus and Manchester City are also interested in the player.
Moreover, according to the Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan 'only the big five can compete for players like this' but added that De Telegraaf believes that PSG are in pole position to sign de Ligt, after losing de Jong to Barcelona.
