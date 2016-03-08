PSG looking to replace Buffon with Donnarumma, €60m ready for AC Milan star

06 June at 13:45
AC Milan are almost obliged to sell at least one of their players and all the roads seem to be leading to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who came from the club's youth sector and joined the first team at "zero cost" and, according to Tuttosport, there is a big interest in the young goalkeeper.

The Turin-based paper writes that Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a goalkeeper for next season after Gianluigi Buffon's departure and would be ready to offer ​€50-60 million for the Milan man. In addition to cashing a good sum, the sale of Donnarumma would also help the Rossoneri save a lot of money from the large salary (6 million per year up to 2021). His brother Antonio, who earns a million per year, would leave with him.

However, in the case of the possible departure of Pepe Reina, who is reportedly considered by likely new Juve coach Maurizio Sarri, there would be a numerical problem for Milan, as the only goalkeeper to stay in the team would be youngster Plizzari.

