PSG looking to replace Neymar with Atletico star in €150m deal

25 October at 13:45
Antoine Griezmann was one of the reference points of the transfer market last summer, with the player being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. In the end, the French striker chose to stay at Atletico Madrid, but this has not stopped interest in his services, with PSG looking to sign the 27-year-old.

According to Ok Diario, PSG dreams of an all-French attack under the Eiffel Tower and will look to bring Antoine Griezmann to the club. The player has a release clause set at  €150 million and the French champions are ready to trigger this clause.

Moreover, owner Al-Khelaifi is prepared to offer the player €35 million per season, the same amount as Brazilian superstar Neymar earns at the club. Thus, the Qatari owner would give the green light to the sale of the player who arrived at PSG just last summer.

Griezmann has scored 4 goals and assisted another 3 in 13 matches across all competitions for Atletico so far this season after winning the World Cup with France last summer.
 

