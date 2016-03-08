PSG looking to sign Inter target Christian Eriksen: the details
15 January at 15:40French giants Paris Saint Germain are also looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to a report from English newspaper the Mirror via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Parisian side have been following the 27-year-old Danish midfielder for a while now. The player’s contract expires with Spurs this June and the Nerazzurri are keen to sign the player this month. However, they will now face competition from PSG for his signature, complicating the whole affair.
Eriksen has struggled in form with the North London club so far this season, due to his failed move away from the Premier League side last summer. Once it was clear that Eriksen would be remaining with Tottenham this season, he struggled to replicate the form he was playing with last season. So far this season Eriksen has made 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
