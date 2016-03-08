PSG looking to sign Milan's Romagnoli and Paqueta: the offer
06 January at 13:15French giants Paris Saint Germain are preparing to offer AC Milan €80 million for two of their stars, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Ligue 1 club’s Sporting Director Leonardo would like to sign both Lucas Paquetá and Alessio Romagnoli this month, with the club preparing an €80 million to sign both of the players. Whilst the deal would be important for the Milanese club from a financial point of view, losing Romagnoli may be too difficult to consider.
The 24-year-old Italian defender, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022, is the club’s captain and one of their most consistent performers, despite the poor first half of the season the club have experienced. He has played every available minute for the Rossoneri this season. Paquetá, on the other hand, has disappointed this season, only contributing to one goal with a single assist.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments