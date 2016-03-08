PSG make new contact with Raiola for De Ligt, Juventus make contract offer

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are back in the race for Dutch youngster Matthijs de Ligt, as Juventus have now made a big contract offer for the defender.De Ligt has become one of the most wanted players across Europe this season and his performances for Ajax and the Netherlands has attracted the interest of many clubs across Europe. That includes Barcelona, Man Utd, PSG and Juventus.Reports from Sky Italia yesterday had stated that Juventus have made a contract offer de Ligt and parties were optimistic about striking a deal as Juve had also prepared an offer for Ajax.