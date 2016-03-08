PSG make new contact with Raiola for De Ligt, Juventus make contract offer
De Ligt has become one of the most wanted players across Europe this season and his performances for Ajax and the Netherlands has attracted the interest of many clubs across Europe. That includes Barcelona, Man Utd, PSG and Juventus.
Reports from Sky Italia yesterday had stated that Juventus have made a contract offer de Ligt and parties were optimistic about striking a deal as Juve had also prepared an offer for Ajax.
More details about Juventus bid for Matthijs de Ligt ⚪️⚫️ - Talks ongoing between Paratici, Nedved and his agent Mino Raiola about the wage: €12M/season + add ons. - There would be a release clause into his contract with Juventus. This is part of the deal, Raiola and the director are speaking about this. - Juventus are going to make an official bid to Ajax for €70/75M. The agreement between clubs would not be a problem. - De Ligt now has to decide about his next club. He’s not accepted any bid yet but he’s considering Juventus offer. - PSG and Barça are still in the race. In particular, PSG was ready to finalize the deal but the change of the sport director (Leonardo in, Antero out) has created some problems. That’s why Raiola has started talks also with Juventus. But Paris Saint-Germain won’t give up and also today had contacts with de Ligt, they hope he can accept their bid. What a battle for one of best CB in the world!
