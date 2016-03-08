PSG make offer for Manchester United target; Juventus respond with lowered price-tag
16 July at 16:30After completing the deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus, the Old Lady must now attempt to balance the books, offloading players to recoup the €105 million spent on the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, PSG are hot on the tracks of Alex Sandro; who was, at one point, linked heavily with Manchester United.
Juventus’ original demands were at around €60 million, however, it now appears as though the club are after €45-50 million.
With this latest development, it could well be that Sandro joins up with his former teammate Gianluigi Buffon in Paris, with terms reportedly agreed already between the club and the player. Contract talks with Juventus have stalled for Alex Sandro, with the club reportedly failing to meet the demands of the player.
Now, it is only a matter of time before Paris lodge a bid closer to Juventus’ demands, with the player’s heart set on joining the Ligue 1 side.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments