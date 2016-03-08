PSG manager says Barcelona and Arsenal target can either 'stay or leave'
24 July at 14:50Adrien Rabiot has been heavily linked with a move this summer, with the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal showing their interest in the midfielder.
Now, PSG's new manager Thomas Tuchel has made a few interesting claims on Rabiot, speaking to Goal.
"Of course, I would love to see him stay. Everyone has seen his potential and there's room for improvement.
"When it comes to his contractual situation, it's he who has the last word. It's all up to him, he could stay and adapt to our style or leave the club to start a new experience," Tuchel concluded.
Juventus have also been linked with the midfielder, who could arrive on a free transfer next year. It would be an operation that Juventus are used to, having already secured Emre Can in the same way last year.
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
Go to comments