Now, PSG's new manager Thomas Tuchel has made a few interesting claims on Rabiot, speaking to Goal.

"Of course, I would love to see him stay. Everyone has seen his potential and there's room for improvement. "When it comes to his contractual situation, it's he who has the last word. It's all up to him, he could stay and adapt to our style or leave the club to start a new experience," Tuchel concluded.





READ MORE: The latest Italian football news Juventus have also been linked with the midfielder, who could arrive on a free transfer next year. It would be an operation that Juventus are used to, having already secured Emre Can in the same way last year.

Adrien Rabiot has been heavily linked with a move this summer, with the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal showing their interest in the midfielder.