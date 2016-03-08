PSG 1-3 Manchester United: United through after aggregate comeback

PSG look to cement their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after a 2-0 win in the first leg at Old Trafford against Manchester United.









MATCH FACTS



No club has ever progressed to the next round of the Champions League after losing the first leg of a knockout match at home by two or more goals (34 previous cases).



Paris Saint-Germain have lost just one of their last 16 Champions League games at home (W10 D5), but that defeat came in the Round of 16 last season against Real Madrid (1-2).



None of the last six English sides to face Paris SG at the Parc des Princes have won. In fact, the only English team to prevail away from home versus PSG were José Mourinho’s Chelsea in September 2004 (3-0).



Four of the last five two-legged encounters between teams from England and France in the Champions League knockout phase have seen the French side progress.



PSG have scored 35 goals in their last 10 Champions League home games but haven’t kept a clean sheet in each of the last five.



Manchester United have won only one of their last 10 Champions League knockout games (D3 L6), with this coming against Olympiakos in March 2014 (3-0 at Old Trafford). Their last away win in the knockout stages came eight years ago against Schalke (2-0), in April 2011.



Manchester United have lost their last two Champions League matches (1-2 away in Valencia in the final group stage match, 0-2 defeat to PSG in the first leg of this tie). They haven’t lost three games in succession in the competition since March 2005.



The heaviest margin of defeat that Manchester United have suffered over a two-legged European tie is by three goals; in the 1957/58 European Cup semi-final versus AC Milan (2-5 on aggregate) and in the 1991/92 Cup Winners’ Cup Round of 16 against Atlético Madrid (1-4 on aggregate).



Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé has found the net in six of his seven Champions League appearances against British clubs (6 goals in total). He has scored 14 goals in the Champions League; two more than any other player has netted as an under-21 player in the history of the competition (Karim Benzema is the next best with 12 goals).



Marcus Rashford has scored only one goal in his last nine Champions League games (6 starts), that came in Manchester Utd’s last away match against Valencia in December. He was the only Manchester Utd player to register a shot on target in the first leg against Paris SG.