Thiago Silva could well end up leaving

The former Milan player was recently in hot water for criticising sporting director Antero Henrique for not recruiting enough elite players.

Milan themselves like him as do Juventus, Napoli and Roma, and the Brazilian legend will only have another year left on his deal next summer.

The French press believes that Silva’s relatively advanced age (he is 33) could be a factor in not extending him.

Following the recent defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League, the PSG defender called out Henrique for not signing a replacement midfielder for Thiago Motta.

“What were Di Maria and Marquinhos doing in positions that they normally don’t play in? I don’t know, ask Antero Henrique.”

Silva could also be replaced by Presnel Kimpembe, who is only 24 years old and is considered a promising defender for the future.