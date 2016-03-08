PSG, Mbappe: 'I haven't changed, no rivalry with Neymar'
23 December at 19:00Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe touched on his play and his relationship with teammate Neymar in an interview with French media outlet France Football via Calciomercato.com today.
"People think Kylian has changed, but he hasn't. I play to be decisive and important for the team. When you're seventeen or eighteen you dare a little less because you haven't shown anything yet, you have to respect a certain hierarchy and pass the ball to the strongest. Now the ball is given to me and I take more advantage of it.”
The 21-year-old Frenchman, who is contracted to PSG until 2022, then denied that he has a rivalry with Brazilian star Neymar.
“When I arrived in Paris there were no discussions. Neymar was the star of the squad, I had come to help. Then I won the World Cup and rumours came out about our alleged rivalry. I was shocked to hear these stories.”
Mbappe is having a strong season, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Parisian side, including five goals and four assists in five Champions League appearances.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments