PSG, Mbappé: 'Neymar out? Ask Allegri to play without Ronaldo...'

PSG star striker Kylian Mbappé spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) after the defeat to Lyon, here is what he had to say:



'Playing without Neymar? Well it surely isn't easy since Neymar is one of the best players in the World. Every defender fears playing against him so it is a big loss for us at the moment. Ask Valverde if it's easy to play a game with Lionel Messi or ask Max Allegri if it's easy playing without Cristiano Ronaldo. These are players that change games every time they step on the pitch. We certainly miss Neymar but we have to accept the situation and look forward. Defeat to Lyon? We aren't pleased but we will have to keep on working hard...'.



PSG lost to Lyon this past week-end by a 2-1 score line but they still have a 10 point lead over second placed LOSC (plus they have two games in hand). Mbappé is having a pretty solid season for the French club as he scored 18 Ligue 1 goals in 13 starts for them so far this season. PSG's next Ligue 1 game will be against Bordeaux.