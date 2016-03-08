PSG, Meunier may end up at Juventus following difficulty in contract negotiations
10 September at 20:30Although linked with Juventus over the summer, Paris Saint Germain’s 27-year-old Belgian right back Thomas Meunier hopes to sign a new contract with the Parisians, according to French newspaper Le Parisien via Calciomercato.com.
The former Club Brugge defender was offered by the Ligue 1 giants to Juventus in exchange for 26-year-old Italian full-back Mattia De Sciglio, but the Bianconeri backed out of the deal.
Despite Meunier’s hopes, however, there may be a problem. PSG’s Director of Sports Leonardo is not convinced enough by the defender to extend his deal, which is due to expire next summer.
If the 27-year-old Belgium international can’t convince Leonardo by the January transfer window, he still may be heading to Turin, although the Bianconeri might be keener to wait until his contract expires and acquire the right back on a free transfer.
Meunier arrived in Paris from Club Brugge in 2017 and has made 2014 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists in that time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments