PSG, Navas: 'Real Madrid is the past, I remain grateful to Zidane'
04 December at 16:45Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas discussed his experiences at Real Madrid and his work with coach Zinedine Zidane in an interview with Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito via Calciomercato.com today.
"It's over for me. I try to keep the positive things, I had a very good experience, Zidane has defended me many times and I am grateful to him. There are things that you don't know why they happen, but they do. I don't think about what I did wrong at Real Madrid, a club has arrived that has placed its trust in me, and I've gone.”
The 32-year-old Costa Rican shot stopper won three Champions League titles with the Spanish giants, before being sold to French side Paris Saint Germain in September, joining on a four-year deal. Navas’ final season in Spain saw him struggle for consistent playing time at the club, due to the arrival of former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Apollo Heyes
