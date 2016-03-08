PSG near agreement for Barça and Man Utd target after positive first meeting

12 June at 18:30
One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer so far has been that revolving around Dutch wonder-kid Matthijs de Ligt; the young Ajax centre-back who has attracted the attention of the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG, Bayern Munich and Liverpool, amongst others. 

However, the saga is hurtling towards a close at the Dutchman appears to be nearing a move to PSG. De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, arrived in France this morning to meet with the PSG management and discuss a deal; with it being reported that the first meeting between the two parties was successful.

Therefore, we could see the De Ligt saga come to a close as PSG prepare to finalise a deal to sign the talented young defender. The transfer fee is currently unknown but it will likely be upwards of €70m.

