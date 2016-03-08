Adrien Rabiot - Juventus and Arsenal

The French midfielder has been linked with both of these sides lately, as he's unhappy at his current club. Rabiot missed out on the World Cup with France and could, therefore, leave the Parc des Princes side.

Pastore - Inter and West Ham

Javier Pastore has been linked with a return to Serie A for quite some time, although it hasn't materialised. Inter and West Ham are both interested and could contact PSG once again, now that the situation has changed.

Draxler - Former Arsenal target

The winger hasn't maybe played as much as he would like, as the competition is very tough. He has previously been linked with Arsenal and these links could reignite once again.