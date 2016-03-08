PSG need €60m: Man Utd, Juve, Inter and West Ham look for bargains
13 June at 22:30Today, UEFA decided not to punish PSG for failing to comply with FFP rules, although they will be keeping an extra eye on the French side. Furthermore, PSG will have to collect €60m by the end of the month, here are a few clubs that could take advantage of this. Take a look at our gallery for the full list of targets.
Adrien Rabiot - Juventus and Arsenal
The French midfielder has been linked with both of these sides lately, as he's unhappy at his current club. Rabiot missed out on the World Cup with France and could, therefore, leave the Parc des Princes side.
Pastore - Inter and West Ham
Javier Pastore has been linked with a return to Serie A for quite some time, although it hasn't materialised. Inter and West Ham are both interested and could contact PSG once again, now that the situation has changed.
Draxler - Former Arsenal target
The winger hasn't maybe played as much as he would like, as the competition is very tough. He has previously been linked with Arsenal and these links could reignite once again.
