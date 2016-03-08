Paris Saint-Germain are set to talk with Jorge Mendes

The Portuguese international has been linked to Inter, Napoli and Arsenal, as PSG look to sell in order to avoid Financial Fair Play trouble in the future.

Recent reports indicated that the Ligue 1 side had to sell players to the value of €60 million in order to

Guedes has been very successful on loan at Valencia, scoring six goals and making nine assists in all competitions this season. Not bad for a 21-year-old! He was acquired two seasons ago by PSG for €30m, but the former Benfica kid found playing time hard to come by in the French capital.

Reliable outlet Paris United now claim that Guedes’ agent, Jorge Mendes, is set to discuss the winger’s situation with PSG.

Guedes wants to stay in Spain, despite the many teams interested in him overseas. Mendes wants the situation to be dealt with before the World Cup really kicks off, something rather difficult at this stage.

Reports back in the Spring indicated that none other than Cristiano Ronaldo