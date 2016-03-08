PSG, Neymar contract renewal negotiations hit brick wall
25 October at 19:15Paris Saint Germain and their star striker Neymar have hit a brick wall in their contract renewal negotiations, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the French newspaper Le Parisien via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the two parties, who have been negotiating a renewal of his contract for a number of weeks now, have failed to reach an agreement, with the Parisian side taking time to evaluate the situation.
The 27-year-old Brazilian forward’s contract currently expires in 2022, negotiated when he joined the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €222 million (via BBC). However, the Parisian club’s management are evaluating the situation due to the player’s inconsistent playing time.
Since his arrival, the report continues, Neymar has only played 50% of available games for the Ligue 1 side. Therefore management at the club are considering whether a new contract would be a good idea due to his injury history.
Apollo Heyes
