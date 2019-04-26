PSG, Neymar: 'I would like to play with Hazard'

In an interview with Sky Italia, PSG star Neymar revealed that he would like to play with Chelsea's Eden Hazard, who's been linked with a move to Real Madrid as of late, just like Brazilian star.
 
Recently, Neymar's future with PSG has been questioned and Real Madrid has been named as one of the potential new destinations for the winger. Therefore, the interview fueled this matter as Hazard also has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu side.
 
"I'd like to play with Hazard, as he has a style of play similar to mine. The carnival in Rio? I had a good time, some things were exaggerated. Simulations? I hurt myself trying to stand up, and then they tell me I always fall," he concluded.
 
However, it would be extremely difficult for Real Madrid to sign both of them, and with that said, Neymar's wish most likely won't materialize. 
 

