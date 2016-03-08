PSG, no response of Mbappe on renewal offer
02 December at 09:55French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have not received any response from striker Kylian Mbappe over the offer for the talks regarding renewal of the contract, as per Telefoot cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is one of the hottest young property in the world of football and has been linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and Italian Serie A outfit Juventus in the recent past.
As per the latest report, PSG have contacted the player’s agent for talks next week regarding contract extension but so far have not received any response.
