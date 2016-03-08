PSG offer Kurzawa to sweeten Milinkovic-Savic deal

28 June at 21:30
PSG are ready to include French fullback Kurzawa in the deal to bring Milinkovic-Savic to Paris.
 
According to Il Messaggero, PSG are ready to offer €65 million euros plus Kurzawa's card to convince Lazio to let Milinkovic-Savic go.
 
Club president Lotito values Milinkovic-Savic at around the €100 million mark, despite the players average season last term, therefore it is not yet known whether Kurzawa will be enough to force Lotito’s arm.
 
Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 for only €16 million and has scored 31 goals and assisted 18 in 162 games in the Italian capital.
 
Serie A champions Juventus have also been linked with the player as they look to rebuild their midfielder, however, it is thought they will not be able to purchase the player and Ajax captain de Ligt, who they have said to be close to.
 
Kurzawa has found playing time hard to come this season, making 19 appearances in all competitions.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.