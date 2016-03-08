PSG offer Kurzawa to sweeten Milinkovic-Savic deal

PSG are ready to include French fullback Kurzawa in the deal to bring Milinkovic-Savic to Paris.



According to Il Messaggero, PSG are ready to offer €65 million euros plus Kurzawa's card to convince Lazio to let Milinkovic-Savic go.



Club president Lotito values Milinkovic-Savic at around the €100 million mark, despite the players average season last term, therefore it is not yet known whether Kurzawa will be enough to force Lotito’s arm.



Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 for only €16 million and has scored 31 goals and assisted 18 in 162 games in the Italian capital.



Serie A champions Juventus have also been linked with the player as they look to rebuild their midfielder, however, it is thought they will not be able to purchase the player and Ajax captain de Ligt, who they have said to be close to.



Kurzawa has found playing time hard to come this season, making 19 appearances in all competitions.











