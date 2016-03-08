PSG offer star new deal amid Barca, Milan and Arsenal interest
06 August at 23:00According to what has been reported by Alfredo Pedulla, a journalist from SportItalia, Paris Saint-Germain have offered yet another contract renewal to French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has, in recent weeks, expressed somewhat of a desire to leave the club.
The 23-year-old has been a target for a number of teams over the summer; first Arsenal and Tottenham, then Barcelona and Juventus, and, most recently, AC Milan. However, it now appears that PSG are making a last-ditch attempt to sign their man to another contract – given that his current deal expires next summer.
The response from Rabiot is expected within the week and, if he does not accept, PSG will surely look to sell their man, to avoid losing him on a free this time next year. Leonardo is determined to bring a new midfielder to Milan, with many fans thinking that their ‘Mr. X’ is, indeed, Adrien Rabiot.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments