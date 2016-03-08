PSG offered De Jong house and mega-deal before Barcelona agreement
16 April at 18:30Frenkie de Jong is one of the biggest talents to have come from the mini-rejuvenation of Dutch side Ajax. De Jong, alongside centre-back wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt and a number of other talents, has helped the side reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The first leg of their quarter-final with Italian side Juventus finished 1-1 in Amsterdam, with the second leg taking place tonight in Turin.
De Jong has already agreed a deal to join La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer, for a figure in the region of €75m. However, according to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, PSG were very close to signing the Dutchman as well. The Spanish newspaper reports that PSG offered De Jong a choice of three houses outside Paris, as well as an extremely high wage.
De Jong reportedly considered PSG's offer but was eventually convinced by Barcelona when the duo of president Bartomeu and CEO Grau came to Amsterdam and finalised the deal with both the player and his club.
