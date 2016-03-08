PSG offers shock Cavani-Dzeko swap: Roma's position
01 May at 13:15Edison Cavani's future at PSG is uncertain, as the Uruguayan is not included in Tuchel's plans - provided that the German coach remains on the Parisian bench. From day one the former Borussia Dortmund man has built his project on Neymar and increasingly also on Mbappe.
Cavani, however, has a three-year contract with an annual salary of 14 million euros net in the capital of France. He is now considered a possible bargaining chip to consolidate the attacking department with few alternatives, not up to par, like Choupo-Moting.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG offered Roma a Cavani-Dzeko swap deal but the Italians do not seem interested, with a clear reason behind it.
The club from the capital wants to lower the overall salary of the team by around 20% (currently about 155 million euros gross) and go for a striker who earns less than 5 million (Dzeko's salary). Thus, a change from the Bosnian to Cavani would make little sense for the Giallorossi.
