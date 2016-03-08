PSG plot audacious move to reunite Italian duo – the details
29 June at 22:30According to what can be exclusively revealed by CalcioMercato.com, Leonardo Bonucci is a target of Paris Saint-Germain. Not only this, but it is said that the idea of linking up with former Juventus goalkeeper and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon is what could swing the deal in PSG’s favour.
AC Milan face an uncertain future as they wait the decision of their appeal against UEFA’s punishment, a one-season ban from the Europa League, after they violated the regulations of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.
Alessio Romagnoli has been handed a new contract and therefore, Leonardo Bonucci’s place at the San Siro could hang in the balance. However, PSG will reportedly face competition from Manchester City, and possibly Chelsea, for the Italian centre-backs signature.
Bonucci may jump at the opportunity to play in the Champions League and reunite with his old friend Buffon. Now, we wait for PSG to make an official bid for the Milan captain.
