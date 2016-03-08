PSG plot sabotage of Napoli-Rodriguez move?

11 July at 21:00
According to what has been reported by German outlet Bild, PSG are considering a late swoop for Real Madrid James Rodriguez; who Napoli appear to be in talks for signing. 

Napoli are not entirely convinced by Real Madrid's high demands for the Colombian and wish instead to sign him on loan with an option to buy. However, PSG have the financial power, especially if Neymar leaves, to pay the La Liga side what they want up-front, a likely 40m euro figure.

