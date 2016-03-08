PSG prepare mega-offer for Juventus target

04 May at 15:15
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, PSG are preparing a mega-offer of a reported €90m for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane. Varane, however, has been a target of Juventus that the Bianconeri would like to add to their defence and PSG will therefore likely have to compete with the Turin side for Varane's signature.

Varane is reportedly interested in a new challenge and Manchester United have also been linked, aside from PSG and Juventus. Varane was a part of the France team that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year and is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the world.

