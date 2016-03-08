PSG preparing Pjanic offer: Juventus identify two possible replacements
28 April at 12:05Miralem Pjanic is having a somewhat mixed season, with last night's match against Inter being very fitting and symbolic, as the Bosnian struggled in the first half but then made a great assist for Cristiano Ronaldo to score the equalizer in the second half.
Despite this discontinuity, the former Roma man is appreciated by many clubs on the transfer market. In addition to Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane being a big fan of the player, Paris Saint-Germain are also serious about the deep-lying playmaker.
According to The Sun, the French Champions would be preparing an offer exceeding 70 million euros to convince Juventus to sell the player. The Bianconeri, however, would consider the sale of Pjanic only in front of an economic proposal of around 100 million euros.
In the case of an eventual sale, Fabio Paratici has already identified the players who could replace Pjanic at the Allianz Stadium, with one of Christian Eriksen and Ivan Rakitic possibly targeted in the summer.
Go to comments