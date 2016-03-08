PSG president Al-Khelaifi under the scanner for Pastore transfer
15 July at 15:35The president of Paris Saint-Germain- Nasser Al-Khelaifi has come under the scanner for the transfer that saw the club sign Javier Pastore in the summer of 2011.
An investigation conducted by the Guardian recently claims that the president of the Parisiens had misused his connections with the Qatari kingship to bring the Argentine to the Parc des Princes.
Pastore was signed from Palermo for a fee of around 40 million euros but the Guardian claims that Al-Khelaifi had written a letter to the future Emir of Qatar, asking him to pay 2 million euros to the player's agent Marcelo Simonian.
He also paid around 200,00 euros to the coffers of Oryx QSI, a private Qatari company, run by his brother. It is a gesture prohibited by Fifa, as no president can pay agents directly. The scandal stems from a confidential letter written in Arabic by al Khelaifi, who questioned on the matter and would have given incorrect information to a French investigative magistrate.
