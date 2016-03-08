PSG president Al-Khelaifi under the scanner for Pastore transfer

Nasser.Al.Khelaifi.Psg.2018.jpg GETTY IMAGES
15 July at 15:35
The president of Paris Saint-Germain- Nasser Al-Khelaifi has come under the scanner for the transfer that saw the club sign Javier Pastore in the summer of 2011.

An investigation conducted by the Guardian recently claims that the president of the Parisiens had misused his connections with the Qatari kingship to bring the Argentine to the Parc des Princes.

Pastore was signed from Palermo for a fee of around 40 million euros but the Guardian claims that Al-Khelaifi had written a letter to the future Emir of Qatar, asking him to pay 2 million euros to the player's agent Marcelo Simonian.

He also paid around 200,00 euros to the coffers of Oryx QSI, a private Qatari company, run by his brother. It is a  gesture prohibited by Fifa, as no president can pay agents directly. The scandal stems from a confidential letter written in Arabic by al Khelaifi, who questioned on the matter and would have given incorrect information to a French investigative magistrate.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.