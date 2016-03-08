PSG president Al-Khelalifi at Portugal vs Spain amidst Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation
15 June at 19:53With Portugal playing Spain in the Group B World Cup clash this evening, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been spotted in attendance of the match.
This comes as rumours grow linking Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in a mega-money switch to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Neymar is rumoured to be heading in the other direction and we are certainly in for an exciting transfer window; full of big spending.
Al-Khelaifi could well be watching a number of other players too; or potentially scouting for signings. Portugal and Spain are bursting with quality and with a number of the Portuguese team available on free transfers, it is no wonder that Al-Khelaifi is watching.
With PSG’s big boss in Russia, the Ronaldo speculation will continue and all eyes will be on the battle between Portugal and Spain. Ronaldo could capitalise on a Spanish side rocked by the shock sacking of Lopetegui, all in front of the man trying to sign him.
