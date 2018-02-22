PSG President: "Buffon? Everyone wants him, I will talk to Tuchel"
20 May at 09:45Amid rumours linking Italian veteran Gigi Buffon with PSG, the latter's president has revealed his thoughts on the matter in an interview with L'Equipe, confirming that he will speak to the manager about it.
"Right now, Areola is our number one. Buffon? He is a fantastic goalkeeper, a great gentleman. He is also a very charismatic player. I guess so many clubs are thinking of signing him. I will talk to the coach (Tuchel) and we will see what his evaluation is," Nasser Al-Khelaifi told the French newspaper.
Quotes that certainly confirm their interest in the player. In fact, according to reports out of France, the league champions have already offered a contract to Buffon, worth €8m per year. It remains to be seen where he will end up this summer, as Premier League also is a possible destination, while he could retire to join the Juve management.
Go to comments