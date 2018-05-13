Psg president warns Real Madrid over Neymar future
13 May at 10:50Psg president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied that Neymar will be moving to Real Madrid next summer.
The club’s no. 1 has realeased an interview with Marca to confirm that the Brazilian ace is not going to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
“Spanish media have been talking about Neymar’s Real Madrid move since October. They write the player is not happy in Paris and this is not true. Neymar has a contract with us and he is not going to leave in the summer. There are 200% chances that he will remain in Paris next season.”
“I can’t respond to every transfer speculation, I am sure Neymar wants to stay with us.
Neymar joined Psg in a world record € 222 million move last summer. Real Madrid are reportedly keen to take him to the Bernabeu and make him become the heir of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Merengues’ boss Zinedine Zidane, however, claimed earlier this week that Neymar and CR7 would have no problems for the same team.
