PSG race with Milan for former Inter defender
07 April at 14:45Fiorentina full-back Cristiano Biraghi has been making headlines this season after a string of both consistent and strong performances. Biraghi, who joined Fiorentina from Pescara on loan in 2017 and then permanently in 2018, has been a useful part of the Viola set-up this season and the former Inter Milan defender is already being linked with a move elsewhere.
Reports earlier this year indicated that AC Milan were interested in signing him to provide competition for Ricardo Rodriguez. However, the latest reports from French outlet Le Parisien indicate that PSG are now also interested in the full-back; the Ligue 1 giants interested in bringing him to the French capital.
Biraghi now has five caps and one goal for the Italian national team and he is starting to make waves as one of the most talented full-backs in Italy. Therefore, it is no surprise that PSG, along with Milan, and potentially a host of other clubs, are interested in securing his services in the upcoming summer transfer market.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments