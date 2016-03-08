PSG ready 'sensational' Allegri offer





According to the front page of CorSport, there is a sensational offer from PSG to tempt Max Allegri next season. The newspaper does not exclude his separation from Juventus, who are waiting for the summit between Agnelli and Max before confirmation of the Italian’s future is made.



PSG and Thomas Tuchel have endured a mixed season, starting well and ending up as runaway winners in Ligue 1, however, this side failed to reach the semi-final of the Champions League after they were knocked out by Man United and they were also beaten in the French Cup final be Rennes on penalties.



