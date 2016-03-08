PSG ready to make an offer for AC Milan's Hernandez: the figures
23 April at 15:15French giants Paris Saint Germain have prepared an offer for AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo, is a big fan of the 22-year-old French full back and wants to bring him to Paris. The Parisians are ready to offer the Rossoneri €50 million for Hernandez, who is contracted to the Milanese club until 2024, a high figure considering the current financial climate, impacted by the ongoing Coronavirus emergency.
Hernandez joined Milan last summer in a deal worth around €20 million, the report continues, and so the Rossoneri could make a quick profit on the former Real Madrid man. This season, the 22-year-old Frenchman has made has made 25 appearances across all competitions, for a total of 2189 minutes. In that time, he has scored six goals and provided three assists, being one of the few bright spots in the squad.
Apollo Heyes
