PSG, ready to make last minute offer for Tottenham's Eriksen
31 August at 11:30According to Le Parisien via Calciomercato.com, Paris Saint Germain could use the last available hours of the transfer window to buy Christian Eriksen from Tottenham. The 27-year-old Danish midfielder’s contract expires with the North London club in June 2020 and this summer has been filled with speculation and rumour surrounding the player’s future. Eriksen was previously linked with a deal to Real Madrid which collapsed earlier this window, with some Spurs fans hoping this would prompt the Denmark international to sign a new contract before the end of the summer.
However, Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino had left Eriksen out of the club’s trip to Manchester to face Premier League champions Manchester City, and the player only managed substitute appearances in the club’s other two games so far this season. With Eriksen feeling unsettled and the transfer window still open, the Danish midfielder could soon switch capital cities and find himself in Paris over the next few days.
Apollo Heyes
