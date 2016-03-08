PSG ready to offer de Gea a way out of Man United



According to reports from the Daily Express, the Paris Saint Germain is ready to present the first proposal to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.



The Spanish shot stoppers deal is set to expire in June 2020, and the red Devil’s the number one has not yet received a renewal offer after requesting an engagement of 350,000 euros a week at the English club.



De Gea has been a regular for United since his move in 2011 however after a poor finish to the season that saw United miss out on Champions League football his future is not in doubt.



