PSG ready to offer €55 million for Donnarumma: report

21 August at 18:59
French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are ready to offer €55 million for Italian Serie A club AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma, as per the Republic.

The current French champions have been linked with the 20-year-old in the past as well but they could not meet Milan’s valuation of €50 million for the Italy international.

As per the new development, PSG are now ready to offer €55 million for Donnarumma and would push for a deal before the end of the transfer window.

However, it will be interesting to see if Donnarumma will be willing to leave the club as he openly expressed desire in the recent past to stay in Milan.
 

