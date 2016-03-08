PSG ready to offer €80 million for Juve’s Dybala: report

19 August at 11:15
French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are ready to offer Juventus €80 million for star striker Paulo Dybala, according to Daily Mail.

The Argentina international is reportedly unsettled to say the least since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last season.

The former Palermo striker came close to joining English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, however, neither of the deals materialised as clubs and the player could not agree on the player image rights deal.

However, as per the new development, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are ready to make a move for the player whom they see as a perfect replacement of want-away striker Neymar.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.