PSG ready to offer €80 million for Juve’s Dybala: report

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are ready to offer Juventus €80 million for star striker Paulo Dybala, according to Daily Mail.



The Argentina international is reportedly unsettled to say the least since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last season.



The former Palermo striker came close to joining English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, however, neither of the deals materialised as clubs and the player could not agree on the player image rights deal.



However, as per the new development, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are ready to make a move for the player whom they see as a perfect replacement of want-away striker Neymar.

