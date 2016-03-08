PSG ready to push for Dybala move if Neymar leaves

22 August at 22:30
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, PSG are ready to push for a move to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus if Neymar leaves the French club this summer.

Neymar has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona whilst Dybala has already had proposed moves collapse with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is a big fan of Dybala, however, and is looking into the possibility of arranging deal in the closing week and a half of the summer market.

