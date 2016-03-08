PSG ready to satisfy Lazio for Milinkovic-Savic: the mega price tag

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic continues to be linked with a move away from Lazio, continuing his good form with the Biancocelesti this season. However, with them being in the Scudetto race, the Serbian midfielder can't afford to get distracted by all of the rumours.

According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), PSG remain very serious in the race for the player. It's not actually a secret that their sporting director Leonardo wants the player, very keen on bringing him to the Ligue 1 giants.

In fact, he even tried to sign Milinkovic-Savic during his time at Milan, which wasn't possible due to the Rossoneri's financial situation and the struggles with UEFA. Furthermore, Lazio president Lotito has never been an easy man to do business with.

Per the newspaper, he hasn't moved from the €100m request set two years ago. This time, however, it looks like PSG and Leonardo could actually satisfy his request.